Mauapa - Campaign App UI Kit Mobile

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ

An application to express opinions that are in your mind and around you, will be able to be seen and responded to by others.

There are 2 categories,

๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜‚ ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป

For those of you who want to report crimes or criminal acts around you

๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜‚ ๐—ก๐˜†๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป,

To report things around you that make you and those around you uncomfortable too.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—บ + ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

This pandemic demand us to stay at home and do some activities online,

For example: We want to know the lives or obstacles that other people are facing that we don't know (๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ฟ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€)

Therefore, I designed MauApa for people who want to contribute to realizing an independent future, we can be safe and comfortable in our hands together (Online or offline).

