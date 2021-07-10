Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agung D. Cahyono

Letter X Logo

Agung D. Cahyono
Agung D. Cahyono
  • Save
Letter X Logo black white clean logo circle logo circle minimalist logo simple logo letter x logo letter x x logo logo design logo ux vector ui illustration graphic design design branding identity branding brand identity
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Share your thought and feel free to press "L" if you like my work.
Available for sale!

Follow me on:
Behance | Pinterest | Freepik

Thank you!

Agung D. Cahyono
Agung D. Cahyono

More by Agung D. Cahyono

View profile
    • Like