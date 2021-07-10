Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

💊Online Medicine Delivery App (Supplier + Customer)

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Hire Me
  • Save
💊Online Medicine Delivery App (Supplier + Customer) ui animation minimal clean trendy pharmacy app online pharmacy supplier delivery app health app medicine app figma online medicine app medecine online medicine delivery app medicine animation ui ux design
💊Online Medicine Delivery App (Supplier + Customer) ui animation minimal clean trendy pharmacy app online pharmacy supplier delivery app health app medicine app figma online medicine app medecine online medicine delivery app medicine animation ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. city.mp4
  2. Thumbnail Final 5.jpg
  3. thambnail ladst.jpg

Hello Dribbbers👋
Today I would like to share my recent client work an online medicine delivery app based in Bangladesh. I designed two applications, one for medicine suppliers and another for customers who want to buy medicine from online. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

👉 Tools
Figma, Photoshop, After Effects

👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
UX/UI, Animator, 3D Designer. Taking New Project 👇💬
Hire Me

More by Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

View profile
    • Like