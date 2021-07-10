Trending designs to inspire you
+Description
Boost your pharmacy’s sales and attract new customers! This Pharmacy Services EDDM Design Template has been developed to boost your Ultimate Marketing strategy.
+FEATURES:
• Print size: 6×4 Inches
• Bleed area: 0.125 inches
• Color: 300 DPI Print Ready CMYK
• Well Organized Layer
• Photo replacement with smart object layers
• Editable text, photos, color schemes
• Source-file format: Photoshop .psd
• 4 separate photoshop .psd files for Two Colour Variation Front & Back
• Editing software required: Adobe Photoshop CS4 or later version
• Help Guide Included Fonts Link
+Declaimer
– The Photos used on the design are not included.
– Template files are in Adobe Photoshop PSD format, to edit you will require Photoshop installed and basic photoshop skill.
– Either way, you can hire us to replace the dummy contents. We will customize the template for you!
– For more design examples and ideas visit our product page.
For Better View & Download :
https://graphicreserve.com/item/pharmacy-services-eddm/