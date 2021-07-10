+Description

Advertise your gym or fitness center with this bold EDDM design! It’s ready to print and easy to edit. Just add your photo, text, and print it!

+FEATURES:

• Print size: 6×4 Inches

• Bleed area: 0.125 inches

• Color: 300 DPI Print Ready CMYK

• Well Organized Layer

• Photo replacement with smart object layers

• Editable text, photos, color schemes

• Source-file format: Photoshop .psd

• 2 separate photoshop .psd files for Front & Back

• Editing software required: Adobe Photoshop CS4 or later version

• Help Guide Included Fonts Link

+Declaimer

– The Photos used on the design are not included.

– Template files are in Adobe Photoshop PSD format, to edit you will require Photoshop installed and basic photoshop skill.

– Either way, you can hire me to replace the dummy contents. We will customize the template for you!

– For more design examples and ideas visit our product page.

For Better View & Download :

https://graphicreserve.com/item/sports-fitness-gym-eddm-postcard-template/