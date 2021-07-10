Graphica Origin

New Dental Clinic Promotional Coupon EDDM

Graphica Origin
Graphica Origin
  • Save
New Dental Clinic Promotional Coupon EDDM flat eddm clinic eddm medical eddm eddm branding graphic design pharmaceutical
Download color palette

+Description
Boost your New Dental Care sales and attract new customers! This Promotional EDDM (With Coupon) Design Template has been developed to boost your Ultimate Marketing strategy.

+FEATURES:
• Print size: 6×4 Inches
• Bleed area: 0.125 inches
• Color: 300 DPI Print Ready CMYK
• Well Organized Layer
• Photo replacement with smart object layers
• Editable text, photos, color schemes
• Source-file format: Photoshop .psd
• 2 separate photoshop .psd files for Front & Back
• Editing software required: Adobe Photoshop CS4 or later version
• Help Guide Included Fonts Link

+Declaimer
– The Photos used on the design are not included.
– Template files are in Adobe Photoshop PSD format, to edit you will require Photoshop installed and basic photoshop skill.
– Either way, you can hire me to replace the dummy contents. We will customize the template for you!
– For more design examples and ideas visit our product page.

For Better View & Download :
https://graphicreserve.com/item/new-dental-clinic-promotional-coupon-eddm/

Graphica Origin
Graphica Origin

More by Graphica Origin

View profile
    • Like