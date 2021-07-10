Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Easy steps to design an innovative sales promotional flyer for Instagram
Used Software: Adobe Photoshop
Colours: Pink - #b45084, Luminous yellow #e0e046
Used fonts : Poppins bold italic
#Instagram #Instagram_flyer #design_flyers #innovative_flyer
Video tutorial : https://youtu.be/o_QWHvqqqgE