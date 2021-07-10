odpo art

Sales promotional flyer for Instagram

Sales promotional flyer for Instagram flyer instagram background photoshop
Easy steps to design an innovative sales promotional flyer for Instagram
Used Software: Adobe Photoshop
Colours: Pink - #b45084, Luminous yellow #e0e046
Used fonts : Poppins bold italic
#Instagram #Instagram_flyer #design_flyers #innovative_flyer
Video tutorial : https://youtu.be/o_QWHvqqqgE

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
