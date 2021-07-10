Education - social mobile app for preparing exam #freebies

I started the ui daily challenge with uicoach

Every couple of days I will share project files.

UICoach task:

Design a virtual exam study app where students can meet and prepare for the exam along with other students of the same disciplines. The learning can be promoted via study tools, discussions, help, guides, and free study material.

Download:

• https://bit.ly/3e02Dik [Uplab]

• https://gum.co/vdskw [Gumroad]