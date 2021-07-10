Education - social mobile app for preparing exam #freebies

Evgeniy B

Education - social mobile app for preparing exam

prototype figma free download concept edu social freebies source ecommerce design app mobile ux ui
I started the ui daily challenge with uicoach
Every couple of days I will share project files.

UICoach task:
Design a virtual exam study app where students can meet and prepare for the exam along with other students of the same disciplines. The learning can be promoted via study tools, discussions, help, guides, and free study material.

Download:
https://bit.ly/3e02Dik [Uplab]
https://gum.co/vdskw [Gumroad]

