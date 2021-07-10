DevItems

Lanes - Fashion Store HTML Template

DevItems
DevItems
Hire Me
  • Save
Lanes - Fashion Store HTML Template fashion responsive website ecommerce online store template minimal html template responsive ecommerce template ecommerce website template ecommerce bootstrap template responsive html template fashion store html template
Lanes - Fashion Store HTML Template fashion responsive website ecommerce online store template minimal html template responsive ecommerce template ecommerce website template ecommerce bootstrap template responsive html template fashion store html template
Download color palette
  1. Lanes - Fashion Store HTML Template (2).png
  2. Lanes - Fashion Store HTML Template.png

Lanes – Fashion Store HTML Template.Lanes is a template which is rich in modern features.It comes with 2 Home variation, Shop Pages, Shop Details,Blog Pages, and total 15 Html Pages and including the others Pages.
Download: https://themeforest.net/item/lanes-ecommerce-bootstrap4-4-template/23734561?s_rank=137

DevItems
DevItems
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by DevItems

View profile
    • Like