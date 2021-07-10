Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Onboarding screen redesign mobile gametester apps

Onboarding screen redesign mobile gametester apps
Hello,

I'm trying to make an onboarding screen for my redesign mobile apps gametester.gg

Feel free to give me feedback, I appreciate it

If you like it press "L", thank you

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
