Opeyemi Temenu

Ecommerce Landing Page

Opeyemi Temenu
Opeyemi Temenu
  • Save
Ecommerce Landing Page b2c ui design simple shopping ux design food groceries ecommerce landing page ui
Download color palette

A landing page needs tohave an aim/objective. The objective of this landing page was to inform direct users to google and apple stores to download the mobile application. #landingpage #ecommerce #UX #Food #Groceries #Wines.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Opeyemi Temenu
Opeyemi Temenu

More by Opeyemi Temenu

View profile
    • Like