Virtual Panda

Virtual Panda visual identity brand design mascot cute science and technology virtual technology panda logo design design global technology company tech company technology future virtual panda illustration logos animal logo graphic design branding logo
This a logo for a technology brand. I have given a panda shape. I used Helvetica Rounded Bold as a primary font and Nunito Bold as the secondary font.
