Ismail Azmi Al-Munawwar

Yosh! Logo

branding logo graphic design
The logo for a food brand called Yosh!, the client wants a logo that is a combination of fish and ocean waves, the client wants red, and so the logo looks like this, What do you think?

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
