Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bilal Khawaja

Logo design for Trak

Bilal Khawaja
Bilal Khawaja
  • Save
Logo design for Trak database logo mark brand identity design brand identity branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Was working with a tech company, basically an online database provider, the explorations turned out pretty good and the client was happy with the final result

Let me know what you guys think.

Bilal Khawaja
Bilal Khawaja

More by Bilal Khawaja

View profile
    • Like