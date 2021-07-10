Raffialdo Bayu

Mobile App - Clothing Store

Mobile App - Clothing Store
My latest exploration of clothing store mobile app design, This is a marketplace with aspiring fashion brands. The target audience is young people who value unique brands and looks fashionable, I tried to make the app look minimalistic and easy to use, What do you think? 👜
