TESLA Lading Page

Hello,
Today, we’ve got a new treat for you: a downloadable template of the Tesla Landing Page Template, designed by Gurjot Singh. It is made in Adobe XD + HTML, CSS, JS file.
You can use it to present any type of product — all you need to do is insert your own copy and pictures.
Have a nice week!
Download: https://bit.ly/3hARhnb