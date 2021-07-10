Landing Page - Social Coffee

Trending designs to inspire you
My latest exploration of coffee place site design. In the design of this site, it is important to point out that in social coffee you can have a good time with friends, relatives, even coworkers. The site has a lot of green and plant themes, which symbolize products made from natural ingredients. And also a lot of yellow, What do you think? ☕
