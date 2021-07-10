Jakarta Selatan : Night Vibes

South Jakarta (Indonesian: Jakarta Selatan, or JakSel) is one of the five administrative cities (kota administrasi) which form the Special Capital Region of Jakarta, Indonesia. South Jakarta is not self-governed and does not have a city council, hence it is not classified as a proper municipality. It had a population of 2,062,232 at the 2010 Census;[2] the latest official estimate (for mid 2019) is 2,264,700,[3] and it is the third most populous among the five administrative cities of Jakarta, after East Jakarta and West Jakarta. The administrative centre is at Kebayoran Baru.