Jakarta Selatan : Night Vibes

Jakarta Selatan : Night Vibes illustration 3d
South Jakarta (Indonesian: Jakarta Selatan, or JakSel) is one of the five administrative cities (kota administrasi) which form the Special Capital Region of Jakarta, Indonesia. South Jakarta is not self-governed and does not have a city council, hence it is not classified as a proper municipality. It had a population of 2,062,232 at the 2010 Census;[2] the latest official estimate (for mid 2019) is 2,264,700,[3] and it is the third most populous among the five administrative cities of Jakarta, after East Jakarta and West Jakarta. The administrative centre is at Kebayoran Baru.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
