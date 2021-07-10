Bilal Khawaja

Welcome to dribble :P

Bilal Khawaja
Bilal Khawaja
  • Save
Welcome to dribble :P new logo design logo brand identity graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello dribblers!

It's an absolutly amazing feeling to be finally a part of dribble. Can't wait to start posting the best shots from my work here. I'm a brand identity, graphics designer with a passion of creating meaningful visuals for businesses out there, and it's been 5 years since I started working professionaly.

This is my very first shot - hoping all the best from dribbble. Thank you @Hafeezurrehman for this opportunity!

Let's connect and grow!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Bilal Khawaja
Bilal Khawaja

More by Bilal Khawaja

View profile
    • Like