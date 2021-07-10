Raffialdo Bayu

Dashboard - University Information System

Raffialdo Bayu
Raffialdo Bayu
  • Save
Dashboard - University Information System study dashboard app smooth clean ui minimal trendy design soft design ux design ui design e-learning illustration university student learning knowledge education dashboard app
Download color palette

Hi, friends! 👋
Today, I will share with you one of my latest jobs to redesign the dashboard of the university information system where I study, this will help you to improve your skills, organize your study activities on campus, always update with homework, and of course always know the agenda and activities performed by users on information systems. I hope everyone will like it, What do you think? 👨‍💻
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like ❤
Thankyou !!

Raffialdo Bayu
Raffialdo Bayu

More by Raffialdo Bayu

View profile
    • Like