Dashboard - University Information System

Hi, friends! 👋
Today, I will share with you one of my latest jobs to redesign the dashboard of the university information system where I study, this will help you to improve your skills, organize your study activities on campus, always update with homework, and of course always know the agenda and activities performed by users on information systems. I hope everyone will like it, What do you think? 👨💻
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like ❤
Thankyou !!