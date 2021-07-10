Connect - Marketplace for Projects

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Designers 👋
Here's my new shot "Connect"
It is a online marketplace where people can search for collaborative projects, save them, and get them enrolled.
Hope you like the Design
Press "L" if you like the design 🧡
Share your views 📝
Check my Portfolio on Behance 👉 www.behance.net/sadiksaz