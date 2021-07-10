MACROSTY - Vintage Script Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Macrosty is a vintage script font. The classic feel is really perfect for you who needs a typeface for retro / vintage theme. This font is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, alternate, etc. Also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.
Macrosty is perfect for logotype, apparel, invitation, magazines, branding, packaging, advertising, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or anything.
In Zip Package :
– Macrosty otf
– Macrosty ttf
– Macrosty woff
– Readme Files
Features :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Alternate
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/macrosty/