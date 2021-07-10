Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PutraCetol Studio

MACROSTY - Vintage Script Font

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio
  • Save
MACROSTY - Vintage Script Font hipster novel tshirt label typeface rustic wordmark old lettering logo font retro display vintage classic calligraphy script bold badge apparel
Download color palette

Macrosty is a vintage script font. The classic feel is really perfect for you who needs a typeface for retro / vintage theme. This font is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, alternate, etc. Also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.

Macrosty is perfect for logotype, apparel, invitation, magazines, branding, packaging, advertising, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or anything.

In Zip Package :
– Macrosty otf
– Macrosty ttf
– Macrosty woff
– Readme Files

Features :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Alternate
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#apparel #badge #BoldScript #branding #calligraphy #classic #classy #display #font #hipster #label #lettering #logo #logotype #novel #old #OldSchool #retro #RetroFont #rustic #script #tittle #tshirt #typeface #Vintage #VintageBold #VintageFont #VintageScript #Wordmark

https://putracetol.com/product/macrosty/

PutraCetol Studio
PutraCetol Studio

More by PutraCetol Studio

View profile
    • Like