MACROSTY - Vintage Script Font

Macrosty is a vintage script font. The classic feel is really perfect for you who needs a typeface for retro / vintage theme. This font is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, alternate, etc. Also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.

Macrosty is perfect for logotype, apparel, invitation, magazines, branding, packaging, advertising, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or anything.

In Zip Package :

– Macrosty otf

– Macrosty ttf

– Macrosty woff

– Readme Files

Features :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Alternate

– Multilanguage Support.

