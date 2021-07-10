Mr Fede

Crying on the bathroom floor

Crying on the bathroom floor will young music cover vinyl cover poster design procreate illustration
  1. 141.jpg
  2. 22-02.jpg

Will Young just released this song and i just can't stop listening to it. Fully recommended. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUR1FZWWevE

Follow me on instagram: http://instragram.com/mr.fede_

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
