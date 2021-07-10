Suzume

PROMARE

PROMARE burning lio black promare anime graphic illustration design
The theme of this issue is "redrawing famous paintings"

Target: The Great Wave off Kanagawa

I tossed and turned at night. I still want to paint a beautiful young man in leather trousers riding a motorcycle!!

Burn everything! PROMARE!

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
