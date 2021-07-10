Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arya Wijaya Kusuma
Plainthing Studio

Grocery App

Arya Wijaya Kusuma
Plainthing Studio
Arya Wijaya Kusuma for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Grocery App design mobile app uiux orange app fresh fruit store app grocery store clean ui ux ui app groceries fruit fruit app vegetable app vegetables vegetable grocery grocery app
Grocery App design mobile app uiux orange app fresh fruit store app grocery store clean ui ux ui app groceries fruit fruit app vegetable app vegetables vegetable grocery grocery app
Grocery App design mobile app uiux orange app fresh fruit store app grocery store clean ui ux ui app groceries fruit fruit app vegetable app vegetables vegetable grocery grocery app
Download color palette
  1. Grocery App Dribbble 1 (1).png
  2. Grocery App Dribbble 2 (1).png
  3. Grocery App Dribbble 3.png

Hi Friends! 👋

take a look to my new exploration about grocery app. this app is useful for you who wants to buy food or groceries online easly only with your mobile phone

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like