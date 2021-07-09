Splatter Dispersion Effect Photoshop Action

Splatter Dispersion Effect Photoshop Action Turns your photo into a real of a Splatter Dispersion Effect look.

Save time of work with this action. After action finishes the work you get a well-organized

and structured file with the many layers, folders, and settings to improve the final result.

My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) How to Select the Subject

In this section, we are going to make a selection of our subject and then copy the subject to a separate layer.

Choose the Quick Selection Tool (W) and select the background of the photo. Use the Shift-Alt buttons on your

keyboard to add or subtract areas from the selection. After you've made a perfect selection, press Control-Shift-I

on your keyboard to invert the selection. Now go to Select > Modify > Smooth and set the Sample Radius to 5 px. Next,

go to Select > Modify > Contract and set Contract By to 2 px. Finally, go to Select > Modify > Feather and set Feather Radius to 2 px.

(2) For good result first you need extract your canvas area. Simply select your background image and take

crop tools than extension two side or all side. For more details follow PDF Help file.

Then resize your images 3000x2000px ,dpi 72

(3) Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).

Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer

Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)

- Brush File

- 10 Color Option

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- 24 hrs support

Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included

Images Recommended : I use images 3000x2000px dpi 72

