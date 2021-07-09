PAYSET - Dashboard Design

Hello guys 🏀

Our PAYSET Website make us going easily to maintenance our transaction.

These is dashboard of the screens and features!

In the coming days, we will share the rest of our pages.

Hope you like it 🧡

Hit "L" and share it if you like ❤️

... And wait for the Interaction 🔥

Follow me on Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/davidisser17/

Contact me if you want me to do your design:

isserdavid031@gmail.com