Challenge: design a journaling app for plants

For this mini design challenge we had to create a journaling app for plants. The app must include a way to document plants, and have a social element to it. (Challenge courtesy of my manager)

Introducing Plant Diaries by Taters. Features include:

• Real time notifications so you can stay connected

• Draw with your finger

• Colour palette tool to choose your stroke colour

• The magic eraser tool

• Diary entries

• Social sharing

Inspiration

• Decorative style elements like decorative leaves

• Notion

• Fashion magazines

• random doodling apps

• the font Bodoni

Challenges

• Deciding how much to include in the top nav bar

• Trying to get a free iphone mock in figma...why so hard to find free iphone mocks?

• Vectors: everything drawn on figma except for the succulent due to lack of time

• Justifying why anybody would ever need this