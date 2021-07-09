Challenge: design a journaling app for plants

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this mini design challenge we had to create a journaling app for plants. The app must include a way to document plants, and have a social element to it.
(Challenge courtesy of my manager)
Introducing Plant Diaries by Taters. Features include:
• Real time notifications so you can stay connected
• Draw with your finger
• Colour palette tool to choose your stroke colour
• The magic eraser tool
• Diary entries
• Social sharing
Inspiration
• Decorative style elements like decorative leaves
• Notion
• Fashion magazines
• random doodling apps
• the font Bodoni
Challenges
• Deciding how much to include in the top nav bar
• Trying to get a free iphone mock in figma...why so hard to find free iphone mocks?
• Vectors: everything drawn on figma except for the succulent due to lack of time
• Justifying why anybody would ever need this