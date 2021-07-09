Julia Han

Challenge: design a journaling app for plants

Challenge: design a journaling app for plants
 For this mini design challenge we had to create a journaling app for plants. The app must include a way to document plants, and have a social element to it. (Challenge courtesy of my manager)

Introducing Plant Diaries by Taters. Features include: 
• Real time notifications so you can stay connected 
• Draw with your finger 
• Colour palette tool to choose your stroke colour 
• The magic eraser tool 
• Diary entries 
• Social sharing 

Inspiration 
• Decorative style elements like decorative leaves 
• Notion
 • Fashion magazines 
• random doodling apps 
• the font Bodoni 

Challenges 
• Deciding how much to include in the top nav bar
 • Trying to get a free iphone mock in figma...why so hard to find free iphone mocks?
 • Vectors: everything drawn on figma except for the succulent due to lack of time 
• Justifying why anybody would ever need this

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
