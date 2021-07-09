Okay Zoomer Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Okay Zoomer is an online newsletter, created by writer Kelsey Weekman, dedicated to explaining the online trends, fascinations, and mishaps of Generation Z. The overall visual style for the logo (and additional assets) was inspired by the vaporwave and retrofuturist aesthetics, and the visual trends embraced by today's youth culture.