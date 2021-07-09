Shelby Moring

Okay Zoomer Logo

Shelby Moring
Shelby Moring
  • Save
Okay Zoomer Logo vector logo art newsletter logo zoomer gen z aesthetic vaporwave typographic design typography colorful logo logo design logo branding design
Download color palette

Okay Zoomer is an online newsletter, created by writer Kelsey Weekman, dedicated to explaining the online trends, fascinations, and mishaps of Generation Z. The overall visual style for the logo (and additional assets) was inspired by the vaporwave and retrofuturist aesthetics, and the visual trends embraced by today's youth culture.

Shelby Moring
Shelby Moring

More by Shelby Moring

View profile
    • Like