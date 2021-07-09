Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bennovela

Attendo – Community UI

Bennovela
Bennovela
  • Save
Attendo – Community UI graphic design website uiux saas community ios interaction design ux productdesign ui
Download color palette

Meet attendoapp.com, a fully built web based platform where customers can manage exceptional events with burnout. Now our customers can publicize and promote their events by integrating public media platforms.

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.

Bennovela
Bennovela

More by Bennovela

View profile
    • Like