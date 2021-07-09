WILD WOLD - A New Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Wild Month- A Serif Font
Wild Month is a a serif typeface that is made in uppercase and lowercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of modernity. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features:
Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Set
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download for personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13363/wild_month.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/wild-month/