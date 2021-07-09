Good for Sale
WILD WOLD - A New Serif Font

WILD WOLD - A New Serif Font modern font serif font new font logo design font typography logo type fonts branding
  1. WildMonth-Serif-01.jpg
  2. WildMonth-Serif-02.jpg
  3. WildMonth-Serif-04.jpg
  4. WildMonth-Serif-05.jpg
  5. WildMonth-Serif-06.jpg
  6. WildMonth-Serif-07.jpg
  7. WildMonth-Serif-08.jpg
  8. WildMonth-Serif-03.jpg

Wild Month- A Serif Font

Wild Month is a a serif typeface that is made in uppercase and lowercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of modernity. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features:
Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Set
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download for personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13363/wild_month.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/wild-month/

