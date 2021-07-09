Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abstract Logo

Abstract Logo design identity b abstract graphic design branding logo
Hi guys!

Modern b Logo here
It is a selected 'b' brand marks done in 2020.


✉️ I'm available to hire
Relocate, Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base
Open for new projects, drop a line on: leonardugorji@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
