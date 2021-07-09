Sea fish, escuela de buceo nace de mi pasión por el mar, y de ver la diversidad de mi país. Esta propuesta fue realizada en papel como un borrador hace algunos años y vectorizada, esta es la versión en Adobe Photoshop 2021.

Sea fish, diving school was born from my passion for the sea, and to see the diversity of my country. This proposal was made on paper as a draft a few years ago and I vectorized it in Illustrator and this is the versión in Adobe Photoshop 2021.