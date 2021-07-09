Design Agency About

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was an about page for a website overhaul I took on at the former design agency I used to work at. It was finished and all coded up and ready to go, but unfortunately it never saw the light of day!
It took so long to get a new design up because we were always super busy, that it just fell back. This was made a couple years ago, but I still really like it, and the blue with the black is such a vibe.
Hope you like it.