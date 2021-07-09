Design Agency About

This design was an about page for a website overhaul I took on at the former design agency I used to work at. It was finished and all coded up and ready to go, but unfortunately it never saw the light of day!

It took so long to get a new design up because we were always super busy, that it just fell back. This was made a couple years ago, but I still really like it, and the blue with the black is such a vibe.

Hope you like it.