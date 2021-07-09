Logo | Willo Library - Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a logo for a bookstore/library.
It's part of a branding project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121887933/Willo-Bookstore-Branding
The bookstore aims to provide a unique experience of book reading. They wanted to position themselves as a minimal, trusting and welcoming brand, and the logo and imagery is able to evoke that same emotion.