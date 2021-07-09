Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akshat Agrawal

Logo | Willo Library - Branding

Logo | Willo Library - Branding soothing calm peaceful logo premium look high end logo branding library bookstore book simple logo minimal design minimal brand identity design brand identity logodesign logo
This is a logo for a bookstore/library.
It's part of a branding project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121887933/Willo-Bookstore-Branding
The bookstore aims to provide a unique experience of book reading. They wanted to position themselves as a minimal, trusting and welcoming brand, and the logo and imagery is able to evoke that same emotion.

