Word Search Game UI Design

Behance Game Presentation

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123186579/Word-Search-Game

I have designed for the Pakistan Edtech Award-winning app, Muse - Learning App for KG-5 Kids. Muse is a seriously fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.

All children have an innate sense of wonder. All that is needed is a little spark to kindle the fire. With their seriously fun digital lessons, Muse provides the spark that ignites kids' passion for learning.

I would love to invite you guys to please install this educational app in your play store and give a feedback