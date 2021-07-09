Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wajahat Sheikh

Word Search Game

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh
  • Save
Word Search Game game design gameartist unitygame gameui game uidesign design userinterface ui designer daily challange app design
Download color palette

Word Search Game UI Design

Behance Game Presentation

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123186579/Word-Search-Game

I have designed for the Pakistan Edtech Award-winning app, Muse - Learning App for KG-5 Kids. Muse is a seriously fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.

All children have an innate sense of wonder. All that is needed is a little spark to kindle the fire. With their seriously fun digital lessons, Muse provides the spark that ignites kids' passion for learning.
I would love to invite you guys to please install this educational app in your play store and give a feedback

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabaq.Muse5

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh

More by Wajahat Sheikh

View profile
    • Like