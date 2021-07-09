NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST 220: Why it’s OKAY for People to Unfollow You

One of the hardest pills for me to swallow while playing this creative game is this:

Not everyone will love you OR your work…

(Maybe you’re one of the lucky souls whom this shit doesn’t bother.)

But, if you’re a recovering people-pleaser like I am, it’s a hard truth that takes time to embrace.

Hence why my forever motto is, “You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not pizza!” 🚫🍕

In today’s episode, I'm going to break down why it’s GOOD for people to unfollow you (or unsubscribe).

That way, you’re in a better mindset to embrace it and use it as a springboard to take your creative pursuits to the next level—where your foundation is solely built on producing and sharing work that’s true to your core.

I’ll also share some of my biggest lessons learned on how to shift this into a more positive and productive perspective.

