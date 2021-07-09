Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Armenian Church

The Armenian Church
Saint Mary Church of Chennai constructed in 1712 and reconstructed in 1772, is one of the oldest churches of the Indian subcontinent, located in Chennai. It is famous for its belfry of six. The Church, also called the Armenian Church of Virgin Mary, is located on the Armenian Street in the neighborhood of George Town.

