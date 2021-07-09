Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tune - Live Music

Tune - Live Music product design app mobile glass ui glassmorphism
Hi Everyone!

In this shot, I come up with my recent exploration of Music Discovery App Glass UI using an app concept my friends and I had in college. In this app, budding artists share music and live stream performances for fans looking for new music.

Let me know what you think! Any and all feedback and appreciation is always appreciated!

