Letter G Music Logo

Letter G Music Logo - It's a simple and clean monogram logo that is showing initial letter G with a headphone or microphone symbol. It's suitable for music industries, entertainment or multimedia companies.
{ Available For Sell }
It's a simple and clean monogram logo that is showing initial letter G with a headphone or microphone symbol. It's suitable for music industries, entertainment or multimedia companies.
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
