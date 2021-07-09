Atellieta | Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding and naming for a company that creates personalized and romantic stationery. the concept and the name were taken from the romantic literature of Willian Sheakspeare " Romeo and Juliet" the typography of something romantic and the name unites " Juliet and Atelier"