Presentation Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project is a template for Powerpoint, Keynote and Google Slides that I made myself. This template is suitable for those of you who have businesses engaged in Marketing, digital marketing to offer their products or services to potential clients.
if friends are interested in ordering and doing projects together, please contact me
rahmatulfajri02@gmail.com
https://dribbble.com/AjiGallery