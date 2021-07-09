Ernesto Angulo

Flash Message - Daily UI 011

Flash Message - Daily UI 011 mobile minimal ui app design
Hello everyone! 👋

Eleventh day of the #dailyui challenge, flash messages. I hope you like it and don't forget to hit the "L" key to show some love. ❤

Any kind of feedback is more than welcome. 😃

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
