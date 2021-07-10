Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly

Recipe App Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Recipe App Design illustration design typography product design ios app android ios minimal app food order online food recipe app food app mobile app design mobile app mobile app design app ingredients food recipe
Recipe App Design illustration design typography product design ios app android ios minimal app food order online food recipe app food app mobile app design mobile app mobile app design app ingredients food recipe
Download color palette
  1. Frame 848.png
  2. Frame 847.png

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share the recipe app design i am currently working on.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like