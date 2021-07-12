Nate Mandreza
Turo Design

Turo Host Campaign

We created this out-of-home campaign as part of a larger supply acquisition push in San Diego, one of our high-potential markets. Turo’s core vision is to change the economics of car ownership — turning a depreciating liability into a valuable asset — and put the world’s cars to better use.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
