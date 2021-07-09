Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car page concept 🚗

Car page concept 🚗 koenigsegg design product page luxury car challenge
Here's my contribution to the weekly challenge of Dribbble: "Design a product page for a luxury item" with one of my favourite car, the Koenigsegg Regera ! I hope you like it 😄

Design a product page for a luxury item.
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
