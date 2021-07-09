BookDorm - Landing Page | Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since it is a "students" accommodation booking platform, I wanted the user experience and interface to feel like the way students use their favourite social networks so I made exploring and booking rooms as easy and familiar as using snapchat stories.
Let me know what you think?