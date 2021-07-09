Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Courage Mill | Label label can lion cider mockup apple logo branding graphic design vector illustration design creative digital
Courage Mill is a cider brand based in Herefordshire. The lion icon and bold choice of flavours help to embody the word Courage. The brand will be marketed to people who have the courage to try something new.

Check out my Behance for more info!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121772619/Courage-Mill

