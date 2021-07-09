Karl Nilsson

Annual Report Style Frames

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Annual Report Style Frames keyframe style frame christianity infographics ui frost church design motion graphics annual report
Download color palette

Style frames for the yet-uncreated Kensington Church 20/21 Annual Report. Let's see if I can make it happen for the real video and other graphics. Check back in August!

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Detroit. Design.
Hire Me

More by Karl Nilsson

View profile
    • Like